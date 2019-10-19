Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito is impressed with Big Bear’s young vocal talent. On Oct. 18 he conducted a master vocal class at Hofert Hall in Big Bear Lake, giving advice to 10 students, many of whom are students in Diane Sloan’s Voice Studio.
““Oh my god what a studio you have here,” Esposito said at one point after listening to several of the young singers perform.
Participating students included Ariana Powell, Scarlet Brigham, Charlotte Boda, Sophia Rizzo, McKinley Warren, Jackson Wall, Ryeann Donkersley, Angela Gardner, Ella Powell and Trinity Rose.
Esposito told the class that no vocal coach can teach students how to use their instruments, or voices. What teachers do is give students things that can help. One of the lessons he gave on Oct. 18 was to “talk with your soul, try to sing with your soul,” he said. “Sing with intensity. Mean what you say.”
Acting classes can help singers project emotion in their words, Esposito said. The advice he gives works for all singers — opera, jazz, blues, rock. “I get emotional,” he said after he sang an Elvis Presley song. “I was not acting. I mean what I’m saying as I sing it.”
Esposito told the students to keep studying their craft, and to keep in touch with him. “Ask me questions, send me an email,” he said.
Esposito is in Big Bear to perform a benefit concert at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Saturday, Oct. 19, for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Foundation. Tickets are still available. Call the PAC box office at 909-866-4970 or visit www.citybigbearlake.com.
The PAC is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.