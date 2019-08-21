Join the fun and make new friends at a Big Bear Community Dance Association event. All are invited to attend any or all of the dances.
You don’t need a partner nor any experience to attend a dance or dance lessons.
The group meets the first and third Friday of each month at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center from 7 to 10 p.m.
Free beginner and intermediate dance lessons are offered at Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon on Fridays from 5 to
6 p.m.
Check out tango dance lessons at Wyatt’s from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday,
Aug. 23 and Aug. 30. You don’t need a partner to attend.
For more information, call
909-217-2265.
The Big Bear Valley Senior Center is at 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon is in the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
