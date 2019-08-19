Craft beers are all the rage these days. On Saturday, Aug. 24, Big Bear gets in on the act with the inaugural Big Bear Lake Brew Festival.
More than 30 breweries will pour beer for guests at the event in the Bartlett Events Area. Entry is free. Beer tasting tickets are available online at www.bigbearlakebresfest.com and at the gate.
Gates open at 11 a.m. Live music is provided by Nikki Sparks from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trainwreck from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Morgan Leigh Band from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Children’s activities include a bounce house, rock climbing wall, mechanical bull ride and dunk tank. Food is available for purchase from the Big Bear Lake Brewing Company and The Bone Yard.
The Bartlett Events Area is at 630 Bartlett Road, in the Village area of Big Bear Lake.
