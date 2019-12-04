Students from the Voice Studio of Diane Sloan Kubeja gather at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Sunday, Dec. 8, for the annual Winter Voice Recital.
The program features the 2020 Carnegie Kids, Las Vegas NATS student audition winners and Voice Male & The Chick-A-Pellas as they perform holiday, Broadway and pop songs.
The program begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $11 for students and children.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.