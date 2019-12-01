Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley is getting comfy this holiday season. The organization hosts its annual Holiday Auction Pajama Party Monday, Dec. 9, at The Lodge at Big Bear Lake.
Get your tickets now. The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, Dec. 2. Cost is $65 per person. For more information, contact Dottie Saville at 951-660-6958 or soroptimistbbl@gmail.com. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sibbv.clubexpress.com.
The event features a no host bar, wine at each table, golden tickets, gift baskets for auction, silent auction, live auction and a holiday pantry. Dress in your Christmas best pjs for a night out at The Lodge.
The event is from 5 to 9 p.m. The Lodge at Big Bear Lake, a Holiday Inn Resort, is at 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
