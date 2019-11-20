The Big Bear Theatre Project’s latest production is going to be Wilde, Oscar Wilde that is.
“The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People” is at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center for seven shows Wednesday through Sunday,
Nov. 20-24.
Opening night is a special Pay What You Can performance. Each audience member can determine their ticket price. It’s an opportunity for those who normally can’t afford the ticket price to experience a live theater production at the PAC.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” stars Willie Leonard-Fortes as Algernon, Matt Gardner as Jack, Chelsea Boyd as Cecily, Cassandra Ybarra Babcock as Gwendolen and Nick Rocz as Lady Bracknell. Other cast members include Beth Wheat as Miss Prism, Steve Cassling as the Rev. Canon Chasuble, Michael Harrison as Lane and Colin Schour as Merriman. Wheat is the director. Brian Adams is the assistant director.
Doors open at 6 p.m. on opening night for the 7:30 p.m. performance. Opening night tickets are only available at the door for the Pay What You Can price.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.