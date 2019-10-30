You may have seen the bulldozers at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on North Shore Drive in Big Bear City. St. Columba’s recently broke ground to build a new sanctuary.
The new church will feature stained glass windows and ADA-compliant handicapped restrooms. The existing building will be part of a much larger parish hall.
Attend Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and see the detailed plans for the new church.
All are also invited to purchase an engraved brick for a memorial rose garden. Bricks cost $100, and pavers are $250. Leave a lasting legacy in Big Bear in honor of a personal event or loved one. Contact the church at 909-866-7239 to receive an order form.
St. Columba’s Episcopal Church is at 42324 North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
