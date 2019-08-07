The Big Bear Yoga Festival returns to Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Oct. 5, offering multiple indoor and outdoor class spaces and a fun Vendor Village area.
New this year is a satellite location to the festival at Sa Ha Le Lodge near the PAC. This will provide additional indoor and outdoor space in addition to the Performing Arts Center location.
American Sign Language teachers will also offer yoga to the deaf community.
With the additional space, Big Bear Yoga Festival will host a vegetarian dinner that evening with live music from The Conscious Groove. Separate workshops and classes will be available on Oct. 6 for a fee.
Big Bear Yoga and Leafs for Wellness Foundation have joined together as partners in sponsoring Big Bear Yoga Festival 2019.
Attendees can choose from health and wellness lectures, a wide range of yoga classes, vegetarian food, live music and guided meditation. Children’s yoga and activities are also available with a parent or guardian.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the first class starts at 9 a.m. Dinner Saturday night starts with guided meditation and live music at
5 p.m. Advanced tickets are required for Saturday evening.
For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit
