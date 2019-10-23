The MountainTop Strings of California is going to sea. Big Bear’s youth orchestra will perform on the Norwegian Bliss in a 2020 West Coast Cruise next year from Oct. 12-18.
The cruise sails from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Los Angeles along the Pacific coast with port stops in Victoria, British Columbia, Seattle and San Francisco.
Block space has been secured for those attending. A deposit must be made this year by Nov. 15 to secure the pricing and inventory held.
For more information, visit
www.bearvalleytravel.com and search under “cruises” then “groups.” Or contact Darrell Gardner at 951-264-4736.
