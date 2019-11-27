The Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department presents “A Winter Celebration and Charity Concert” Dec. 6 at the school’s Little Theater
(Room B 5/6) at 7 p.m.
The evening includes music by the high school concert choir and featured performers. There is also an art show and sale sponsored by the school’s Visual Arts Department.
Tickets are $5 per person and are available at the door. Bring a toy and donate it to the Toys for DOVES box, and receive a special treat. Admission includes a dessert buffet.
For more information, email Adams at brian_adams@bearvalleyusd.org.
Big Bear High School is at 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
