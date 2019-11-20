The Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department presents “A Winter Celebration and Charity Concert” Dec. 6 at the school’s Little Theater (Room B 5/6) at 7 p.m.
The evening includes music by the high school concert choir and featured performers. There is also an art show and sale sponsored by the school’s Visual Arts Department.
Tickets are $5 per person and are available at the door. Bring a toy and donate it to the Toys for DOVES box, and receive a special treat. Admission includes a dessert buffet of holiday sweets.
Members of the Big Bear High School concert choir include Chloe Anderson, Hannah Betley, Charlotte Boda, Andrew Burton, Mark Carson, Jimmy Crist, Ely Dawson, Laci DeCant, Ryeann Donkersley, Mickey Gardner, Noah Giddens, Mark Karnopp, Hallie Krohn, Kori Kuikahi, Netty Leiffer, Jadon Lopez, Trinity Lowe, Autumn Mayfield, Millie Nelson, Keara Ollila, Greyson Payne, Naomi Payne, Lacy Reeves, Leilani Singleton, Cordelia Swinson, Juliana Toner, Jackson Wall, Teri Whalen and Amber Worthington. The choir is directed by Brian Adams and accompanied by Ingrid Olsen.
Music of the evening includes Christmas songs, popular holiday songs and jazzy winter favorites. All of the presentations are by American writers, composers or arrangers in keeping with the department’s theme “A Year of Americana.”
A portion of the proceeds benefit the Steve Schour Memorial Fund. For more information, email Adams at brian_adams@bearvalleyusd.org.
Big Bear High School is at 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.