It was a bright autumn day at the American Legion Post 584
Nov. 22 as 10 students representing the POTUS & Friends of Big Bear High School clubs and their advisor, Sue Reynolds, off-loaded four carloads and one truckload of canned and dry goods. The food was donated by students during the annual high school food drive during the week.
The annual Thanksgiving food drive is coordinated through the American Legion Auxiliary by president Connie Vilhane and Auxiliary member Christy Rochelle. They have worked on the food drive several years. The donations from Big Bear High School will go to fill Thanksgiving baskets for families in need throughout Big Bear.
The Auxiliary has received enough turkeys this year to accompany the baskets thanks to generous donations from Auxiliary members, the Big Bear Lake Elks Club, and another 13 turkeys from Bear Valley Electric Service. When the Thanksgiving baskets are stuffed, any leftover canned food will go to fill Christmas baskets the American Legion Auxiliary puts together in December.
The canned food drive is a Big Bear High School tradition, put together through a joint effort from two clubs on campus, POTUS and Friends of Big Bear High School. These clubs share many members and work closely together on several projects each year to benefit the Big Bear community. The food drive was held as a team competition at the high school this year, with the junior and sophomore classes beating the senior and freshman classes by donating the most food. It was the community who were the real winners.
