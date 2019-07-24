Valley residents can hear the latest on the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce at the next Sugarloaf Property Owners Association meeting Saturday, July 27.
New Chamber executive director Ellen Clarke is the guest speaker at the meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Sugarloaf Fire Station in Big Bear City. Clarke will discuss the Chamber’s various activities and will answer any questions. The meeting is open to the public.
The Sugarloaf Fire Station is at the corner of Maple and Baldwin lanes in Big Bear City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.