The Kiwanis Club’s Gifts for Kids program is underway, and you can participate. Bring an unwrapped gift for Big Bear kids ages 0-12 to barrels at various locations around Big Bear to help make a Big Bear kid’s Christmas.
Drop off toys at one or more locations through Dec. 18. Toys will be distributed to needy families in the Valley on Dec. 21. In 2018, Kiwanis distributed toys to more than 200 children.
Gifts for Kids barrels are at the Big Bear Grizzly, the Big Bear City Community Services District office, Brenda Boss Family Health Center-Mom & Dad Project, NAPA Auto parts, Grizzly Manor Restaurant, the Big Bear Fire Department, The Big Bear Valley Senior Center and Kmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.