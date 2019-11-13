GriefShare Big Bear hosts a special one-day event, Surviving the Holidays. Those who have lost a loved one are encouraged to attend.
Surviving the Holidays will provide tools needed to get through one of the most difficult times each year. The class is at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Saturday, Nov. 16, at
10 a.m. All are welcome.
For more information, call Joe Stangl at 909-838-6449 or Chris Smith at 909-584-4920. Cornerstone Christian Fellowship is at 101 E. Mojave Blvd., behind Community Market in Big Bear City.
