Support local veterans by enjoying a romantic evening at the sixth annual Sweetheart Ball. The event is at The Lodge at Big Bear Lake on Feb. 15.
This is a Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake event. The public is invited to participate and enjoy the evening.
Take your Valentine to the Sweetheart Ball for fine dinner and cocktails plus dancing to the Temecula band Guilty Conscience. There are live and silent auctions including dessert auction. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m.
It’s an evening of enchantment while supporting Big Bear veterans projects including American Legion Post 584 in Big Bear. Funds will allow Post 584 — in need of renovations — to continue to offer vital services for local veterans including meals, gifts and VA assistance.
For more information about the project, contact Helen Walsh at 909-838-5874.
Sweetheart Ball guests choose from menu options including sirloin with red wine mushroom demiglaze sauce and mashed potatoes, chicken breast with sundried tomatoes and vegetables, or portobello mushroom with vegetables and couscous.
Then guests may hit the dance floor to sounds by Guilty Conscience, professional musicians playing a wide range of music. The band has been a favorite during previous Big Bear appearances and is fronted by vocalist Paula Arlich.
Auction items include week-long stays in Florida and the desert, Temecula balloon flights, home décor gifts, wine excursions and much more.
Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling
909-281-4495 or email
bigbearrotaryclub@gmail.com. RSVP no later than Feb. 7.
The Lodge at Big Bear Lake is at 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
