Young Big Bear musicians are ready to help you set the mood for Valentine’s Day. The Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department hosts A Valentine’s Dessert Concert at 7 p.m. Feb 7 in the Big Bear High School Cafeteria. The evening includes music by the Big Bear High School concert choir and featured performers. The public is encouraged to attend.
A dessert buffet of sweets for the sweet will be available, provided by Rose Sage Kitchen Creations. Val-O-Grams will also be available for purchase that night.
Concert choir members include Chloe Anderson, Hannah Betley, Charlotte Boda, Andrew Burton, Mark Carson, Jimmy Crist, Ely Dawson, Ryeann Donkersley, Mickey Gardner, Noah Giddens, Seth Herzog, Mark Karnopp, Hallie Krohn, Kori Kuikahi, Netty Leiffer, Jadon Lopez, Trinity Lowe, Autumn Mayfield, Millie Nelson, Keara Ollila, Greyson Payne, Naomi Payne, Lacy Reeves, Cordelia Swinson, Joshua Thompson, Juliana Toner, Jackson Wall and Amber Worthington.
The concert choir is directed by Brian Adams and accompanied by Ingrid Olsen.
The music of the evening includes love songs of all types — pop, rock, folk, show tunes and ballads. Keeping with the department’s theme, A Year of Americana, all of the songs are by American writers, composers or arrangers.
All proceeds from the evening go to the Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Tickets are available at the door.
For more information, contact Brian Adams at brian_adams@bearvalleyusd.org. Big Bear High School is at 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.