The Big Bear Valley chapter of American Association of University Women will send five seventh-grade girls to a week-long residential camp at a California College this summer.
AAUW’s Tech Trek is a program for girls interested in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math. The camp will focus on hands-on learning in the STEM fields.
Campers are nominated by their science and math teachers. Seventh-grade girls at Big Bear Middle School who are interested in being nominated should contact their science and math teachers. Once nominated, the student will complete an application, write an essay and be interviewed by the Tech Trek committee.
This summer’s program is
June 21-27 at the UC San Diego and Whittier College campuses. Students will study robotics, oceanography, astrophysics, anatomy, computer programming, coding, health sciences and space exploration.
Campers have the opportunity to live the life of a college student in the dorms under the careful supervision of camp staff. They interact with women who serve as role models, introducing them to STEM academic and career possibilities.
For more information, call Diane Cooper at 909-815-2799. Nominee applications are due March 6. Interviews will be conducted on March 18 and 19 with final selections made by April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.