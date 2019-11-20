The Big Bear Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church hosts a community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday, Nov. 24, at the church. The event is free and open to everyone. Join the church for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner at 3 p.m.
Those planning to attend should RSVP at 909-585-2275. Leave a message and state how many people you will bring. Friends and family are welcome.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is at 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
