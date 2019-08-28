It’s been a year since Marissa Monahan took over the Miss Big Bear Scholarship Pageant. And my how it has grown.
Nineteen contestants — all Big Bear High School seniors — will compete for the 2019 Miss Big Bear crown at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. That’s seven more than in 2018.
“I’m very happy with the turnout this year,” Monahan said. “The girls have been working since July on their opening routine, interview skills and posture. More importantly, they’ve been building bonds with each other.”
Monahan said the pageant format will remain the same as in 2018 with an opening number, fun fashion, formal wear and interview. “We took the feedback from the girls last year,” Monahan said. “They loved the program, so we kept it the same.”
