The fifth biannual Women in the Arts event is now a full day of interactive activities highlighting creative local women in visual art, drama, literature, dance and music. The newly expanded program will begin with a light breakfast followed by interactive creative sessions taught by the featured artists.
After a light lunch, a panel discussion with several of the artists will delve into the artist experience and what it takes be an artist today. The afternoon will feature live performances of music and dance, a wine and cheese happy hour, an opportunity drawing and a live auction.
Women in the Arts takes place on Aug. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. The event is hosted by the Big Bear Valley American Association of University Women.
Featured artists include mixed media artist Andrea Raft; actor, director, singer and author Beth Wheat; professional violinist Debra Price; portrait painter Dessiree Swain; musician and teacher Glenda Beukelman; musician, singer-songwriter and teacher Ingrid Olsen; professional photographer Judi Hollander;
professional writer, screenwriter and playwright L. Lee “Ellie” Lapidus; wildlife painter Lindsey Foggett; and professional dancer and teacher Maria Knisley.
Proceeds from the event support AAUW’s STEAM programs for young Big Bear Valley women. Pre-sale tickets are $60 or $75 at the door. For more information, contact Sandy Senft at 909-866-7304 or visit the website for a full schedule, artist bios, teaching schedule and payment options at www.bigbearvalley-ca.aauw.net.
AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Big Bear programs for girls provided by the Big Bear Valley AAUW include Tech Trek, Speech Trek, The Zoo Experience, mentoring and college scholarships.
