The Big Bear Valley Trails Foundation and Southern California Mountains Foundation seeks people interested in getting involved as stewards of the forest. Be a trail host by supporting the trail user community.
Trail hosts are official representatives of the foundation and the Forest Service. They offer help to people on the trail by providing basic minimal support. They also monitor the forest for maintenance opportunities and look for inappropriate use of the forest. Trail hosts must be age 16 or older.
There is a Trails Host training session Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Big Bear Fire Department from 5 to
7 p.m. Space is limited, so register in advance. Check out the Trail Host Training event page on Facebook or email Bennett Rossell at
brossell@mountainsfoundation.org.
The Big Bear Fire Department is at 41090 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
The Big Bear Valley Trails Foundation is the nonmotorized trails advocacy group located in the Mountaintop Ranger District of the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake. The foundation works to develop new trail opportunities, support the Adopt-A-Trail program, educate the public on local trails, provide news and educational resources, address immediate trail maintenance needs, and provide opportunity to bring community members and government officials together to engage in positive collaboration.
