Holiday time in the Big Bear Valley means many different things to people. Getting together, giving gifts and sharing the warmth with family and friends make this time of year special.
In keeping with the mood of giving and sharing, the United States Adaptive Recreation Center seeks volunteers to teach skiing and snowboarding to people with disabilities. USARC has provided lessons to athletes from communities throughout Southern California, across the USA, Europe, South America, Australia and Japan.
No teaching experience is required, though volunteers need to be at least 16 years old, intermediate skiers, and be able to teach six mid-week days between Jan. 13 and March 20.
Prior to teaching, each new volunteer must attend a four-day training clinic offered by seasoned professionals in the field of adaptive recreation. Trainings are scheduled for
Jan. 9-12 at Bear Mountain Resort, USARC’s sponsor for three decades.
For more information, call Sara Rosell at 909-584-0269 or visit
www.usarc.org. USARC is at Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
