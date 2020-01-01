The United States Adaptive Recreation Center seeks volunteers to teach skiing and snowboarding to people with disabilities.
No teaching experience is required, though volunteers need to be at least 16 years old, intermediate skiers, and be able to teach six mid-week days between
Jan. 13 and March 20.
There is a training session Jan. 9-12 at Bear Mountain Resort, USARC’s leading sponsor for nearly three decades. For more information, call Sara Rosell at 909-584-0269 or visit
USARC is at Bear Mountain,
43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear
Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.