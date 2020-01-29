Bear Valley Farms hosts a weekend of fun for the entire family Feb. 15 and 16 in Big Bear City.
Valentine Fun is from 11 a.m. to
3 p.m. with donkey kisses, Valentine’s Day slime, Cupid’s craft center, a petting zoo, s’mores and more. Tickets are $5 per person and are available at the door or online at
Bear Valley Farms is at 1601 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
