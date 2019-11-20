Eighteen Big Bear students from the Voice Studio of Diane Sloan Kubeja participated in the Las Vegas Chapter of National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) student auditions
Nov. 9. They were among a record number of students from Nevada, Southern Utah and California to receive judges’ comments, ratings and awards.
Ely Dawson, Sophia Rizzo and Andrew Burton of Big Bear were among the winners. Dawson was first in high school men’s musical theatre. He performed “Heaven’s Light” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the finals.
Rizzo placed second in high school women’s musical theatre and honorable mention for her performance in the high school junior/senior women’s classical division. Burton was third in high school men’s musical theatre.
The next round of singing is the NATS Cal-West Regional in San Francisco Jan. 18 and 19.
From the regional event, the student participants must place in the top five in their divisions to qualify for the YouTube and NATS national
rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.