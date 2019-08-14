You can help keep the forest healthy. A GreenThumbs volunteer work day on the San Bernardino National Forest is Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers will plant trees and nectar plants for Monarch butterflies and other pollinators at the Holcomb Valley restoration site. Meet at the Mountaintop Ranger Station on North Shore Drive at 9 a.m. From there, the group caravans about 8 miles on Forest Service roads. A high clearance vehicle is recommended. RSVP to Megan Clement at 909-382-2809 or megan.clement@usda.gov.
Volunteers should bring sturdy shoes, a hat, sunscreen, lunch and water. Gloves, tools and restrooms are provided.
The Mountaintop Ranger Station is at 41374 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
