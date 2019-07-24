Become an expert on the birds of Big Bear or just have a good time. Chirp Nature Center hosts free bird walks the first Saturday of each month through October. Walks provide birdwatchers at all levels of experience an opportunity to observe and identify Big Bear’s birds, learn good birding locations and enjoy Big Bear’s natural setting. Walks leave from Chirp Nature Center in the Village at 8 a.m. The event lasts about 1.5 hours and is open to all ages. Complimentary refreshments, an opportunity to discuss the experience, ask questions and enjoy the company of fellow birders takes place following the walk.
For more information, visit chirpforbirds.com or call 888-412-4477.
Chirp Nature Center is at 40850 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
