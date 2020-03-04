The Big Bear Middle School Performing Arts Department presents Disney’s “Frozen JR.” at Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center March 19-22. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.
The casts includes 32 students and 10 crew from sixth, seventh and eighth grades, led by director Suzy Carpenter.
Do you want to build a snowman? You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen JR.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
The musical stars Madison Rivera as Young Anna, Madison Wochner as Middle Anna, Presley Moore as Anna, Sophia Cartwright as Young Elsa, Destiny Fullman as Middle Elsa and Emma Critel as Elsa.
Enjoy a cast of beloved characters including Luke Andrews as Olaf, Tim Meunier as Kristoff, Cecilia Vavorese as Sven, Tristan Dorado as Hans, Amaya Ellis as Pabbie, PJ Wood-Silva as Bulda, Brad Bishop as Oaken, and Enrique Manzanarez
as Weselton.
Watch as the cast embarks on an epic, ice-filled journey of self discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite “Frozen” songs including “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as new songs from the Broadway production. Performances are 7 p.m.
March 19, 20 and 21. There is one matinee performance on March 22 at 2 p.m.
For information on purchasing tickets , visit www.citybigbearlake.com or call 909-866-5831 for reservations.
Disney’s “Frozen JR.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All materials are provided by Music Theatre International.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
