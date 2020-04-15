When schools were closed in March because of the COVID-19 emergency, the closure did more than lock the classroom doors. The Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department was in the middle of its winter production of “Almost, Maine.” The show played one weekend.
Those who weren’t able to see it have an opportunity to do so Wednesday, April 15, at an “Almost, Maine” watch party event hosted by the Facebook grounp Big Bear Connected. The video production was compiled as a way to document the production. The watch party is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and includes a post-showing talk back event for the audience to have a chance to discuss this unique theatrical experience.
The “Almost, Maine” Zoom meeting ID is 658-820-764. The password is 978979.
For more information on this and other Big Bear Connected events, visit the group’s Facebook page.
