Lucky winner Michael Partida and Eloise Lepore from Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo recently enjoyed a meal at Country Kitchen. The trip was part of Partida’s winnings of more than $2,000 if gift certificates he received at the Bowling for the Zoo fundraiser in June.
Country Kitchen donated certificates even before the restaurant had opened.
Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo is a nonprofit organization that supports the Big Bear Alpine Zoo through memberships, volunteer docents, fundraising and special events. The next Bowling for the Zoo fundraiser is set for June 2020.
For more information about the Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, visit www.bigbearzoo.org.
