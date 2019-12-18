With more than 20 churches, a dedicated Jewish community and other places of worship, Big Bear has plenty of choices to celebrate the holiday season. There will be Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services, a Winter Solstice service, and a pair of Hannukah events.
Winter Solstice service
The Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment holds the Winter Solstice Candle Light service with live music, meditation, inspiration, and candle light ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Light refreshments are served.
The sweet and soulful sounds of Nancy Walker with the High Spirits Choir and Brad Riseau on guitar, set the tone for the evening.
“This time of year can be overwhelming with all the additional demands such as guests, parties, shopping, plays, performances, travel etcetera. We are offering a respite, an hour or so off from the busyness this time of year brings. Taking time for mindful contemplation of the reason for the season will help bring inner peace amid the outer turmoil,” said Rev. Ali Benjamin.
The Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment is a community-run nonprofit organization, offering a Sunday service beginning at 11:30 a.m. as well as weekly meditation and Zen meditation, drum circle, metaphysics classes, empowerment workshops, counseling and the Imagine Book & Gift Shop. The center is an open and all-inclusive community honoring each individual’s spiritual path and equality.
The center brings inspiration through music and ceremony to Big Bear. Donations are appreciated.
For more information, call 909-866-7100. Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment is at 578 Bonanza Trail, Big Bear Lake.
Hanukkah
Hanukkah is observed over eight days, this year from Sunday, Dec. 22, through Dec. 30. During the holiday season, the Big Bear Jewish community celebrates the Festival of Lights in different ways. Private, at-home celebrations often include lighting the Menorah, enjoying traditional foods, gifts, games and singing Jewish hymns. For those looking for ways to celebrate Hanukkah with the community, check out these local events:
• B’nai Big Bear Annual Hanukkah Celebration — This annual potluck and gift exchange is
Dec. 29, beginning at 5 p.m. To participate in the gift exchange, bring a wrapped $19 gift. The celebration is at a private residence. RSVP to 909-217-7205 or email bnaibigbear@aol.com.
• Chabad of the Inland Empire Hanukkah Celebration and Class — Come together with the Jewish community and enjoy light refreshments while discussing and learning more about the Hanukkah holiday. The event takes place Wednesday, Dec. 25, at
3 p.m. For the location and more information, contact Rabbi Harlig at 909-949-4553.
Spirit of Peace Lutheran Christmas Eve service
Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church holds a special Christmas Eve service at 3:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Treats and beverages are served.
At 4 p.m. Dec. 24, the congretation will celebrate the birth of Christ with lessons and carols. All are welcome. Regular Sunday services resume Jan. 5.
The church’s women’s Bible study launched the service project, Purses with Purpose, in December, collecting new and gently used purses and other items for women. The purses have been filled and will be blessed in church on Sunday, Dec. 22, then delivered to DOVES. Simple Suppers resume in March.
For more information, contact Pastor Dianne Finnecy at 909-744-7900 or the church office at 909-878-2650. Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church meets at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
