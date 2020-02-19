Winterfest is a big deal at Big Bear High School. The annual dance features a royal court of five seniors who compete for the Winterfest King title. Part of the competition features Air Rock, a lip synch competition where students dress up, lip synch and perform choreography. It’s a Big Bear tradition.
This year’s Air Rock show is at
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Big Bear High School gym. The event is a fundraiser for the Seven Stars Foundation. Proceeds from the event will go to the foundation to help pay tuition for children of military families to go to camp. In addition to the admission, funds are raised by voting for the best lip synch team.
The Seven Stars Foundation was formed in remembrance of Capt. Jennifer Harris, 1st Lt. Jared Landaker, Cpl Thomas Saba, Sgt. James R. Tijerina, HM1 Gilber Minjares, Sgt. Trravis Pfister and HM3 Manuel Ruiz, who perished when their US Marine Corps Casevac helicopter was shot down in Karmah, Iraq, on Feb. 7, 2007. Landaker was a Big Bear High School graduate.
