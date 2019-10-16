In conjunction with the monthly luncheon, Big Bear Lake Women’s Connection will host a fundraiser to benefit parent organization Stonecroft on Oct. 23.
Stonecroft is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with an international outreach. The fundraiser will feature local artisans and merchants with a variety of offerings. Consider this an opportunity to do early holiday shopping. There will also be opportunity drawings throughout the event.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Lodge at Big Bear Lake.
Stonecroft national speaker Yvonne Karlin will be a guest at the luncheon. Karlin is a former radio announcer with KYXY in San Diego.
Cost is $21 for the luncheon, which will feature a harvest menu and décor to enhance the mood of the season. Reservations are required by Friday, Oct. 18. Call Chris Ramirez at 949-246-1053 for reservations. All first-time guests will receive a $10 discount coupon for their next luncheon.
The Lodge at Big Bear Lake is at 40650 Village Drive in Big Bear Lake.
For more information about Stonecroft, visit the website at
