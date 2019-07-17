Women’s Connection hosts a luncheon with a ’50s theme Wednesday, July 24,at the The Lodge at Big Bear Lake. And men are invited to join the fun.
The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The co-ed luncheon features a nostalgic trip back in time in fashion, food and music of the 1950s era.
The program includes guest speaker Anna Johns, a former educator and business owner. Johns was always aware of a guiding light in the darkness. In her message, “She Can See Clearly Now,” Johns explains how she took a step of faith to seek the source.
The special feature is Action Zipline.
Cost for the luncheon is $21 per person. Reservations are required by Friday, July 19. All female first-time guests receive a $10 off coupon for attendance at their next luncheon. For reservations, call Chris Ramirez at 949-246-1053.
The monthly Coffee Connection is Wednesday, July 17, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Women are invited for a time of fellowship at the home of Dianne Finnecy. For directions, call Ramirez or Finnecy at 858-349-4133.
The Lodge at Big Bear Lake is at 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
