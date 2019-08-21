Women’s Connection hosts its next luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at The Lodge at Big Bear Lake.
This month is a Hawaiian-themed luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to
1:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress in island-style attire and participate as Marilyn McDonald teaches hula dance techniques.
A Stonecraft speaker will also be present with an inspirational message.
Cost for the luncheon is $21 per person. All first-time guests will receive a $10 discount coupon for their next luncheon. Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 23. Call Chris Ramirez at 949-246-1053.
The Lodge at Big Bear Lake is at 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
The free monthly Coffee Connection is Wednesday, Aug. 21, from
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the home of Dianne Finnecy. This is an opportunity to learn more about Stonecroft, meet the leaders, enjoy fellowship and refreshments.
For the coffee event location, contact Finnecy at 858-349-4133.
