Women’s Connection celebrates the holidays with a coed luncheon Dec. 4 at The Lodge at Big Bear Lake.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and features selfies with Santa and music by Duke & Peggy. Guest speaker is Judee Stapp, who will talk about The Lights of Christmas.
Cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required. Contact Chris Ramirez at 949-246-1053 by Nov. 29.
All first-time female guests receive a $10 discount for their next luncheon. The Lodge at Big Bear Lake, a Holiday Inn Resort, is at 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
