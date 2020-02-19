The theme for Women’s Connection this month is “Love is in the Air,” featuring a luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 26,
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at The Lodge at Big Bear Lake.
The guest speaker is Angela Alexander, former member of the US Air Force, author and inspirational speaker. In her message “Love Letters,” Alexander will share how she was able to turn pain into power and grief into peace.
The special feature will be presented by pilot Roy Harding from Helicopter Big Bear.
Cost for the luncheon is $22 inclusive. Reservations are required by Friday, Feb. 21. Call Chris Ramirez at 949-246-1053. All first-time guests to the Women’s Connection luncheon receive a $10 discount coupon for their next luncheon.
The Lodge at Big Bear Lake is located at 40650 Village Drive.
Additional opportunities for friendship, prayer and learning are offered between monthly luncheons. The Coffee Connection is Wednesday,
Feb. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bear City home of Dianne Finnecy. For more information and directions call Finnecy at
858-349-4133 or Ramirez at
949-246-1053.
Women’s Connection also hosts a small group on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the home of Charlene Fromm in Fawnskin. For details, contact Fromm at charfromm@gmail.com.
