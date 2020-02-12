Join Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for a traditional Christian worship service. On
Feb. 23, after the service there is a Mardi Gras breakfast. All are welcome.
The church gathers for a simple soup supper at 4 p.m. Feb. 25 followed by a short service with the Imposition of Ashes at approximately 5 p.m. This is an open invitation to the community.
Simple Suppers resume March 17 at 5 p.m. for a St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage meal.
For more information, contact Pastor Dianne Finnecy at 909-744-7900 or the church office at 909-878-2650. Sunday services and dinners are at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
