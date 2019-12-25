Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon offers Big Bear’s only true family New Year’s Eve celebration with children’s activities, live music, dancing and dining.
This year’s New Year’s Eve festivities features the legendary Doo Wah Riders. The country band has appeared in concert with such artists as Garth Brooks, George Strait, Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton. They have been the featured entertainment at The Grammys and The Academy of Country Awards and appear regularly at Disneyland, California.
The Doo Wah Riders’ sound is high-energy country with a Cajun twist. The band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. A DJ will also be on hand to spin a variety of country and top 40 tunes.
Activities for the kids include an indoor bounce house, and arts and crafts projects for ages 3 to 13. For adults, there is the complimentary champagne toast at midnight. There are plenty of party favors, a massive balloon drop and a free ride home on the Take Home shuttle that provides door-to-door take home service beginning at 9 p.m.
For guests interested in getting a ride to the party, Mountain Transit and Dial-A-Ride offer options for $5 from anywhere in Big Bear Valley.
Wyatt’s will serve a New Year’s menu with a variety of entrees, special children’s meals, appetizers and desserts.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with dancing set to begin at 7 p.m. Children’s activities are available until 11:30 p.m.
Seating is limited, and reservations are highly recommended. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 13 to 17, and $8 for children age 12 and younger.
Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon is inside the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. For more information and a New Year’s Eve menu, call 909-585-3000 or visit www.bigbearevents.com.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.