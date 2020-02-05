Stop by the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake on a Friday or Saturday night and you may be surprised by what you see. The place for family-style entertainment is one of Big Bear’s best-kept secrets.
Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon, located inside the Convention Center, has been around since 2004. It’s the brainchild of Anthony and Monica Marini, owners of the Convention Center since taking over the business from Monica’s father, Hans Bandows, in 2002.
“Anthony wanted to open a restaurant and I said absolutely not,” Monica says with a laugh. But she finally agreed to give it a try so long as it didn’t cost them too much.
Sixteen years later, Wyatt’s is the place to go for country line dancing on Wednesday nights, and for live music and dancing on Fridays and Saturdays. At first it was a summer outdoor hangout, but it soon moved indoors. A rainstorm helped pave the way to the indoor venue when customers refused to leave despite the downpour.
Monica says Wyatt’s has become Big Bear’s other large live music venue. Bands that have performed on the Wyatt’s stage include Terry McRaven, Street Music Band, Born Country, Southern Spirit, the Doo Wah Riders and Kris Colt and the Black Rose Band.
And the good news is, there is no cover charge on Wednesday line dancing or Honky Tonk nights on Fridays and Saturdays.
For the full story CLICK HERE
