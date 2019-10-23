Big Bear High School students are on stage the next two weekends for “You Can’t Take It With You.”
It is a classic screwball comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.
The show is at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for age 18 and younger, and seniors.
Tickets may be purchased at the Big Bear High School ASB office or at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Call the box office at
909-866-4970 or visit
There is also a silent auction with proceeds to benefit the DOVES Nest Thrift Store. For more information, email
brian_adams@bearvalleyusd.org.
The PAC is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
