Kids fly free at the Big Bear City Airport during special Saturday events in the summer. The Young Eagles program, sponsored by the Big Bear Pilots Association, is the second Saturday of every month through September. Kids ages 8 to 17 are offered free airplane rides around Big Bear.
The next Young Eagles flight is Aug. 10 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Big Bear City Airport. The final flight of the season is Sept. 14.
Each child is given a preflight review of the basics of flight and the main part of an airplane.
The Young Eagles program was developed by the Experimental Aircraft Association as a way to get young people interested in aviation.
For more information about the program, visit the website
No appointment is necessary to participate in the Young Eagles program at the Big Bear Airport. Each child must be accompanied by an adult who must sign a release of liability for the child.
For more information, email BBYoungEagles@gmail.com or visit www.flybigbear.com or call
949-533-3605.
The Big Bear City Airport is at
501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City.
