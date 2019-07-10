Kids fly free at the Big Bear City Airport during special Saturday events in the summer. The Young Eagles program, sponsored by the Big Bear Pilots Association, offers kids ages 8 to 17 free airplane rides around Big Bear.
The next Young Eagles flight is Saturday, July 13, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Big Bear City Airport.
No appointment is necessary to participate in the Young Eagles program at the Big Bear Airport. Each child must be accompanied by an adult who must sign a release of liability for the child.
For more information, call
949-533-3605. The Big Bear Airport is at 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City.
