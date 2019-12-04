The Lighthouse Youth Orchestra’s annual winter concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Hofert Hall at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center.
Music will range from classical and Baroque to holiday classics. Treats and carols begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students age 18 and younger.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
