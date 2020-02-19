Now there are opportunities for more girls to experience what it’s like to be a zookeeper. The Big Bear Valley American Association of University Women has opened applications to include all high school girls — freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors — for the week-long STEM camp, The Zoo Experience at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo. The Zoo Experience is a one-week, internship-style day camp slated for July 20-24.
Attendees will have the opportunity to work with zookeepers, learn animal science, as well as keeping a journal and photographing for a daily blog during the camp. Applications can be downloaded from the AAUW website
bigbearvalley-ca.aauw.net/zoo-experience. The deadline to apply is March 27. There is no fee to apply or to participate. AAUW sponsors four young women for this program.
“The Zoo Experience program seeks to break through barriers for women and girls in science, technology, engineering and math while exposing them to careers in the field of zoological sciences,” said Jill Myers, Zoo Experience director. “With this camp and other STEM programs we provide, it is our goal to inspire young women to become leaders and open their minds to STEM fields that they may have not considered as viable careers.”
The Big Bear community is invited to view the daily blog posts and photos from past participants at
bigbearvalleyaauw.blogspot.com.
AAUW created the program in conjunction with the Big Bear Alpine Zoo and Bear Valley Unified School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.