Four high school students had the experience of a lifetime at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo. It was a Zoo Experience.
Big Bear High School students Nicole Sannes, Jasmine Moreno and Bibiana Castillon, and Karly Vizzini of Yucaipa High School, spent National Zookeeper’s Week July 22-26 learning about the care of animals while being in an environment surrounded by wild animals. The Zoo Experience is a collaboration between the American Association of University Women’s Big Bear chapter and the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.
To cap the week, the zoo held a culmination ceremony on July 26 with members of Bear Valley Unified School District, American Association of University Women, family and friends gathered on a sunny afternoon to commemorate four girls who completed the course.
“Our goal was to allow the girls to try on some shoes,” said Jill Myers, member of the AAUW branch of Big Bear. The students knew they wanted to work with animals and this was an opportunity to be around wild animals, she said.
The students were able to learn from various mentors during their week at the zoo. Zoo employees shared their work experiences with the students, lending useful information about what their careers are really like. “The truth of it, not the polished version,” Myers said. “People who have walked the path before you could share their (career) experiences in life (with the students).”
