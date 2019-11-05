Dia de los Stache is Thursday, Nov. 7, at Hacienda Grill in Big Bear Lake. The annual Stachetober event is being held in November this year and at a new location. Join Big Bear Professional Firefighters for the event that raises money for Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley's mammogram program. Tickets are $40 per person and include food, prizes and more. Click here for more info.
Hatchiversary. Chirp Nature Centers in the Village area of Big Bear Lake celebrates its first anniversary today, Nov. 5. Stop by the store on Village Drive between 4 and 7 p.m. for the celebration.
Corks and Kegs is Nov. 9. The Big Bear Lions Club hosts a wine and beer tasting event at The Club at Big Bear Village. Tickets are available at Geiger Supply.
Opening day. Snow Summit is scheduled to open on Nov. 15. Get your boards and skis ready. Stay tuned for more info.
Trot through Big Bear. The annual Big Bear Turkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving day starting at Meadow Park. Run, walk or jog before you sit down for turkey and football later in the day.
The Importance of Being Earnest at the PAC Nov. 20-23. Don't miss the Big Bear Theatre Project's latest production.
Christmas CanTree dinner. Big Bear's Realtors host the annual fundraiser to benefit food banks in the Valley on Nov. 23.
Tree lightings and Santa's Grand Entrance. Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the holiday season in Big Bear. On Friday, Santa makes his first appearance at the tree lighting in Big Bear Lake at Christmas Corner in the Village. On Saturday after Thanksgiving, Santa arrives at the Big Bear City fire station for the tree lighting and visits with kids.
