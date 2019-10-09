You may have noticed the construction going on over at Bear Mountain this summer. Big Bear Mountain Resort is getting ready for winter with a $5 million renovation to the Bear Mountain base area.
First is an expansion of Bear Mountain’s sun deck. The 13,000 square foot deck is being expanded to nearly double the size creating more space for outdoor seating, special events, concerts and more. When complete, the new deck will extend 350 feet from end-to-end, roughly the size of a football field.
Additional improvements to the base area include custom benches built into the slope edge of the deck, a new outdoor dining location, three fire pits and new ramps that will provide complete ADA accessibility to the slopes and plaza area. About $250,000 worth of new furniture is also in the plan.
The Bear Mountain base area improvements are scheduled to be completed by mid December. It’s the first phase of a two-part renovation plan for Bear Mountain with the second phase set to begin after the 2019-20 winter season.
Bear Mountain’s physical and online retail portals are also getting a facelift. Expanded and regularly updated inventory including a new look for Big Bear Mountain Resort gear and apparel will be available along with a wider selection of hard goods including boards, skis, bindings and boots.
And last, but not least, the park will include several new features including a new corrugated down bar designed by Bear Mountain’s Park Team. It’s believed to be the first of its kind.
For more information on the upcoming winter season, visit
www.bigbearmountainresort.com. Bear Mountain is at
43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.