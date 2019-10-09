Join Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church Tuesday, Oct. 15, for a potluck soup and salad simple supper.
Simple Suppers are the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 5 p.m. There are no requirements; all are welcome. Meals are free. Simple Suppers are at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Big Bear City.
On Nov. 5, the simple supper site is a polling place. Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church will offer food to go for everyone.
Pastor Dianne Finnecy is available for pastoral needs including prayers, blessings, private confessions, baptisms, weddings and funerals. Spirit of Peace Sunday services are at the Seventh-day Adventist Church at
9:30 a.m.
For more information, call the church office at 909-878-2650 or find Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church on Facebook. Seventh-day Adventist Church is at
349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
